Global Refrigerators Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022”, the refrigerators market share is predicted to reach a value of $38.57 billion in 2021 to $39.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The refrigerators market growth is expected to increase to $41.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.50%. The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, and dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the refrigerators market growth.
Key Trends In The Refrigerators Market
Refrigerators manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human-machine interface designs in refrigerators and also manufacturing refrigerators that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, and adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.
Overview Of The Refrigerators Market
The refrigerators market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out the design, manufacturing, and sales of refrigerators. The market includes sales of household refrigerators which are electrical appliances used to preserve food at cold temperatures.
Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Type: Single-Door, Double-Door, French-Door, Others
• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Retailers, Department Stores, Mass Retailers/Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Online
• By Application: Household, Commercial Use, Industrial Use
• By Freezer Location: Freezer-on-Top, Freezer-on-Bottom, Freezer-Less
• By Geography: The global refrigerators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Bosch, Hisense, Sharp, and Siemens
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides refrigerators global market outlook and an overview of refrigerators global market. The market report analyzes refrigerators global market size, refrigerators global market trends, refrigerators global market growth drivers, refrigerators global market segments, refrigerators global market major players, refrigerators global market growth across geographies, and refrigerators market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The refrigerators market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
