Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle's newly released "Psalm 73- Sight: Perspective Altering" is a spiritually charged discussion of how to keep faith during times of strife

"Psalm 73- Sight: Perspective Altering" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle is an enjoyable opportunity to explore the complexities of following God's word through a careful study of biblical figures who found themselves charged with seemingly impossible paths.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Psalm 73- Sight: Perspective Altering": a heartfelt examination of overcoming doubts in one's walk of faith. "Psalm 73- Sight: Perspective Altering" is the creation of published author Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle, a dedicated wife for over thirty-four years, a mother of five, and a grandmother to seven who relocated from Spanaway, Washington, to Texas in 2018.

Doyle shares, "Psalm 73—Sight: Perspective Altering takes you through the struggle the psalmist Asaph had as he viewed what he saw contrary to what he believed defined God's goodness. Many of us define God's goodness by our expectations and experiences the same way Asaph did. Then we see the chaos of the world, or even more, it touches our lives, and we begin to question, 'Is God really good?'

"This study helps us answer that question. What we see going on in the world around us may negatively impact our walk with God. Learning to base our decisions on God's Word and not what we see is vital for God's people. Walking by faith keeps us from developing a distorted view of God as what we see in life tries to capsize what we know about him.

"This study aims to help you develop a biblical worldview when life circumstances contradict what the Bible teaches about God's goodness. My prayer is that you conclude in the same way as Asaph did with hope: 'My flesh and my heart fail; But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda "Cookie" Doyle's new book will help bring perspective to the challenging moments.

Doyle shares in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of a deeper understanding of and comfort in God's word.

