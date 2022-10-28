Author Darroyl L. Lowe's new book "Mind of Lamont" is a stirring collection of poems and ruminations that reflect upon the human condition from various perspectives

Recent release "Mind of Lamont" from Page Publishing author Darroyl L. Lowe is an encouraging assortment of poems that explore the world through the lens of the opinions and actions of others. Through his gift with prose, Lowe crafts a thought-provoking journey designed to open the minds of readers while motivating them to explore different viewpoints and expand their horizons.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Darroyl L. Lowe, a native of Gary, Indiana, who became a certified fitness trainer and nutrition specialist, has completed his new book "Mind of Lamont": a profound exploration through poetry of the ways in which one can view the world with a new perspective.

Lowe writes, "This book is about how the world is perceived through the eyes of others, through actions and emotions. This book is also a motivational self-help guide for mentalists to see life in a different light. Enjoy!"

Published by Page Publishing, Darroyl L. Lowe's enthralling writings provide an enlightening journey through the author's mind, shared within the pages of "Mind of Lamont" in the hopes of helping readers to discover new ways of thinking about the world and approaching obstacles in life.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Mind of Lamont" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

