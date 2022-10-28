Author P. Murphy's new book "Cupcake Katy: Moving Day" is a lighthearted children's story celebrating the excitement of moving into a new home

Recent release "Cupcake Katy: Moving Day" from Page Publishing author P. Murphy is a sweet story introducing a fun-loving family of cupcake people on the day they move into a new home. Join Cupcake Katy and her brother, Cupcake Ken as they discover some amazing things about their beautiful backyard.

DRACUT, Mass., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P. Murphy, a mother of one with a lifetime passion for stories at any time of day, has completed her new book "Cupcake Katy: Moving Day": an entertaining work sure to become a bedtime favorite for young readers.

The author shares, "One night, I had a dream about dancing cupcakes. When I woke up and recalled the dream, the name Cupcake Katy came to me. The creation of Cupcake Katy then began."

Published by Page Publishing, P. Murphy's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Cupcake Katy: Moving Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing