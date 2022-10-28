Author Victoria Karnatski's new book "Excited Evian" is the charming story of an easily excitable young girl who must find a way to calm herself down

Recent release "Excited Evian" from Page Publishing author Victoria Karnatski is a delightful tale centered around Evian, a young girl who finds herself getting easily excited throughout the day and causing problems at home and school. Despite not wanting to cause issues, Evian can't help herself, so her dads and teacher work together to figure out a way to help her.

ABERDEEN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victoria Karnatski, an educator of over thirty years who loves reading, watching good movies, crafting, and spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book "Excited Evian": a heartwarming tale of a young girl's fathers and her teacher who work together to come up with a way to help Evian concentrate and calm down throughout the school day when she gets too excited and causes distractions in class.

"Evian is such an excited girl," writes Karnatski. "Her dads want the best for her at school, at home, and with her friends. Evian just has a lot of trouble settling down because she has so much energy. Her teacher and dads come up with a great plan to help Evian work on the bubbling excitement inside her."

Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Karnatski's adorable tale explores the importance of helping children with an individualized plan to help them overcome their specific obstacles. With the help of her parents and teacher, Evian learns new ways to control her excitement and keep herself from interrupting class so that she and her classmates can focus on their schoolwork.

