Author KaSandra Winters's new book "Borris the Bully" is a colorful picture book with an important lesson about kindness and respect for young readers

Recent release "Borris the Bully" from Page Publishing author KaSandra Winters is an engaging story introducing Talking Toodles Farm, a wonderful place where the animals can speak with Farmer Farley and with one another. Borris is a huge purple bull whose first encounters with some of the other animals on the farm isn't very welcoming; when he lashes out with some unfriendly behavior of his own, something must be done to ensure that everyone gets along.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KaSandra Winters; who is an Illinois native and a mother of one and studied at JJC of Joliet, Illinois Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice, presently residing in the state of Texas, has completed her new book "Borris the Bully": a heartwarming children's story inspired by her passionate anti-bullying advocacy and a desire to help children learn the fundamentals of respect for one another, regardless of race, gender, or culture.

Borris is a bully at Talking Toodles farm. Borris discovers his size is bigger than all the other animals at Talking Toodles Farm; therefore, he bullies his way for food, water and hay taking a large space in the barn for sleeping, leaving all the other animals nowhere to sleep.

The animals at Talking Toodles Farm take a stand against Borris and decides to tell Farmer Farley of Borris's behavior. Farmer Farley explains to Borris that being a bully isn't nice.

Borris learns a valuable lesson about being a bully. Borris learns (nobody likes a bully). Borris apologizes to all the animals for his behavior.

Published by Page Publishing, KaSandra Winters's engrossing book is an excellent addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Borris the Bully" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing