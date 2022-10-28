Author D. L. Kreager's new book "Rylan the Happy Kangaroo" follows the adventures of a young and excitable kangaroo on a mission to find a new friend

Recent release "Rylan the Happy Kangaroo" from Page Publishing author D. L. Kreager is a charming tale of a young kangaroo who wants nothing more than to make a new friend to share adventures with. However, despite his eagerness, each potential friend turns him away for being different, leading Rylan to wonder if he will ever achieve his goal of finding friendship.

HARRISON, Ark., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D. L. Kreager, a proud mother and grandmother who holds a degree in business and has worked in the banking industry for over eighteen years, has completed her new book "Rylan the Happy Kangaroo": a delightful story or an overly eager kangaroo on a mission to make a new friend who learns a valuable lesson along the way.

"In this story, Rylan is a happy kangaroo with lots of energy," writes Kreager. "All Rylan wants is someone to play with, so he has decided to embark on a great journey through the forest in search of his heart's desire, a friend. But as Rylan begins his journey, he will soon encounter rejection that will leave him questioning why differences should matter.

"Will Rylan find what he is searching for in the forest, or will his journey leave him empty? Although Rylan has encountered rejection which left him feeling sad, his heart is filled with hope and excitement that he will find a friend."

Published by Page Publishing, D. L. Kreager's touching and heartwarming tale is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help teach young readers that the power of friendship can overcome any boundary, and people from different worlds can get along if they try. Full of vibrant artwork and a vital message, young readers will wish to revisit Rylan's journey again and again.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Rylan the Happy Kangaroo" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

