Author Paula Gehring-Kevish's new book "The World According to Lindsey: Book 1 of The Courageous Kids Series" is a celebration of a special gal and her loving family

Recent release "The World According to Lindsey: Book 1 of The Courageous Kids Series" from Page Publishing author Paula Gehring-Kevish is a sweet story following Lindsey, a young woman with Down Syndrome and a myriad of other medical challenges who nonetheless inspires everyone with her courage and unfailingly positive attitude.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paula Gehring-Kevish, a mother and grandmother with a master's degree in school counseling and a lifelong passion for children and animals, presently residing with her husband, Steve, in Las Vegas, Nevada who holds both a bachelor of science and a master's and, has completed her new book "The World According to Lindsey: Book 1 of The Courageous Kids Series": an endearing children's story with an invaluable lesson in perseverance for readers of all ages.

This is the story of Lindsey, who started her life with a huge obstacle, followed by two more. Follow her story as she braves her way into everyone's heart by conquering everything in her path.

Published by Page Publishing, Paula Gehring-Kevish's endearing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging book can purchase "The World According to Lindsey: Book 1 of The Courageous Kids Series" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing