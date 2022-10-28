W. David Pope's newly released "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" is a fascinating discussion of language and perception

"The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" from Christian Faith Publishing author W. David Pope is a thought-provoking examination of the shared space-time experiences versus individual, internal experiences in relation to language constructs.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience": a compelling mind/body study. "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" is the creation of published author W. David Pope.

Pope shares, "I describe in intricate details the process of language structures in the brain. I present my model for human language as a relativistic containment of events held by our conscious selves in spaces that exist between our brains. I saw it firsthand, and I am sharing my experience with the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. David Pope's new book will challenge readers to a fresh understanding of the complexity of the human experience.

Pope shares in hopes of expanding awareness of the intricate nature of language and perception.

Consumers can purchase "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing