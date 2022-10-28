Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,334 in the last 365 days.

W. David Pope's newly released "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" is a fascinating discussion of language and perception

"The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" from Christian Faith Publishing author W. David Pope is a thought-provoking examination of the shared space-time experiences versus individual, internal experiences in relation to language constructs.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience": a compelling mind/body study. "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" is the creation of published author W. David Pope.

Pope shares, "I describe in intricate details the process of language structures in the brain. I present my model for human language as a relativistic containment of events held by our conscious selves in spaces that exist between our brains. I saw it firsthand, and I am sharing my experience with the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, W. David Pope's new book will challenge readers to a fresh understanding of the complexity of the human experience.

Pope shares in hopes of expanding awareness of the intricate nature of language and perception.

Consumers can purchase "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

W. David Pope's newly released "The Boundary Between Light and Darkness: My 6-6-6 Experience" is a fascinating discussion of language and perception

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.