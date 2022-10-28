N. Lineaweaver's newly released "The Hell at Church" is a shocking biographical work that explores an experience with a dangerous conman

"The Hell at Church" from Christian Faith Publishing author N. Lineaweaver is an impactful message of caution for readers that explores how a church community was deceived by someone who initially presented as a friend.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Hell at Church": a compelling look into a challenging experience. "The Hell at Church" is the creation of published author N. Lineaweaver, a lifetime resident of California, a loving mother, and a dedicated grandmother.

Lineaweaver shares, "I grew up being taught a safe place to go to was church. One new member changed how I feel about church. I experienced how the people you thought you could trust will turn on you during hard times. Demons are all around us, and we can never let our guard down."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N. Lineaweaver's new book will shock readers as a story of deception unfolds.

Lineaweaver brings a bold story to life within the pages of this concise and fascinating story.

