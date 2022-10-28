Nina Wilson, MS, PCC's newly released "Let's Get UnStuck!" is an encouraging approach to breaking past barriers and living a fulfilled experience

"Let's Get UnStuck!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nina Wilson, MS, PCC is a helpful resource for readers looking to break unproductive cycles and step out on a more positive, productive path.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let's Get UnStuck!": an empowering guide to personal growth. "Let's Get UnStuck!" is the creation of published author Nina Wilson, MS, PCC, a professor of communications, certified professional life coach, minister, mother of two daughters, and a grandmother to two grandchildren.

Wilson shares, "Are you living with elephants, excuses, self-sabotage, and other snags that keep you STUCK? Let's Get UnStuck! will help you move these obstacles out of your way to the life God intended you to live!

Nina gives you golden nuggets that actually work regardless of your age, status, or circumstances.

Master communicator, professional life coach, ordained minister, Nina Wilson uses biblical principles, her life experiences, including a chapter dedicated to her daughter De'ja (27), in heaven, and everyday practical wisdom to show you how to put the 'kick' in your buts.

Let's Get UnStuck! inspires you to eliminate unproductive habits and to recognize and move that 'elephant in the room'—the one you see but don't see—out of the room of your life, with a time-tested formula and effective action steps.

"She champions what matters the most, which is you doing what you are meant to do and doing it as your best YOU!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nina Wilson, MS, PCC's new book will challenge readers to break through all the things standing in their way to achieve what truly is desired.

Wilson presents a deeply personal and impactful guide in hopes of aiding others on their personal and spiritual paths.

