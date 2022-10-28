Athina Miles's newly released "Money Management For Kids!" is an interactive workbook that helps young readers learn how to effectively save funds

"Money Management For Kids!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Athina Miles is an educational resource that will help explain the ins and outs of money management in a manner that will make sense to elementary students beginning as young as third grade.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Money Management For Kids!": an informative opportunity for learning real money management skills. "Money Management For Kids!" is the creation of published author Athina Miles, a loving mother and native of Stockton, California, who works in the accounting field.

Miles shares, "If you had a $1,000 with you right now, what would you do with it? Do you know? Would you just spend it all on clothes, shoes, food, or toys? What if you saved some, and the next time you check your piggy bank or wherever you save your money at, you had $1,500? Now what would you do with that? This book is not to show you how to make money but on how to get the money you make to be spent wisely and to save it so that you can reach a big goal. You can have a lot more money in your bank if you are saving more than what you are spending. Sounds easy, right? Well it is, until you go to the store and see that toy that you think you want and forget that you had a big plan to save $1,500 for example. It is a worse feeling when you want something, and you just don't have the money for it because you spent it already. Spending wisely is the key but you need a visual to help you out with that, and here it is in Money Management for Kids. You are never too young to learn about money."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Athina Miles's new book will relay an impactful message of the importance of being financially sound.

Miles draws from her love of working in finance and passion for helping children to present a fun and interactive experience for young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Money Management For Kids!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Money Management For Kids!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing