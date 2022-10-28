Submit Release
Natalie Reeder's newly released "Little One Misses His Home" is an uplifting message for young readers coping with change

"Little One Misses His Home" from Christian Faith Publishing author Natalie Reeder is an encouraging and lyrical story of a young boy learning to love a new home after moving.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little One Misses His Home": a sweet story of God's promise. "Little One Misses His Home" is the creation of published author Natalie Reeder.

Reeder shares, "Heartwarming and honest, 'Little One Misses His Home' is a tale of enduring hope that teaches children their story has only just started, with many more exciting adventures to come — even after heartbreak."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Natalie Reeder's new book will encourage young readers to discuss their feelings when coping with life-changing events.

Reeder shares in hopes of aiding young readers in both their personal and spiritual journeys.

Consumers can purchase "Little One Misses His Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Little One Misses His Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

