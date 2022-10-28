Nicole Johnson's newly released "The Rewrite: God Knew the Purpose for My Pain" is a potent story of overcoming significant abuse and leaning on God for strength

"The Rewrite: God Knew the Purpose for My Pain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nicole Johnson is a powerful autobiography that expresses hope and encouragement for others facing similar circumstances.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rewrite: God Knew the Purpose for My Pain": an emotionally charged look at the author's determined faith. "The Rewrite: God Knew the Purpose for My Pain" is the creation of published author Nicole Johnson.

Johnson shares, "We identify with our environment as children conforming to our parents' beliefs, to the world, or to another person to identify who we are only to find deception and emptiness. In her book, The Rewrite, Nicole Johnson shares her personal journey that exposes the real enemy and the truth of where our real identity is found. She sheds light on how we can be delivered from bondage and be set free to walk in God's grace, forgiveness, and abundant life. She shares her brokenness from abuse, trauma, anger, defeats, and failures that lead her to a life of homelessness. Her remarkable journey will offer a powerful and unique program to help other women that have walked in the same shoes, to be empowered and set free. This book is for the outcast, the abused, the broken, and the homeless, as one woman shares the journey of God "rewriting" her destiny. She shares the purpose for her pain, as she surrendered to God and continues to overcome the deceptions of the enemy, finding her true identity in Christ."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nicole Johnson's new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness a powerful journey of hope, determination, and healing.

Johnson shares in hopes of encouraging others to take the needed steps to break the abuse cycle and find healing in God's promise.

