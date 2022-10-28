Janet Lombard Clements's newly released "Our Dream House" is a delightfully unique story of a dedicated family on a path of raising kind, goodhearted children

"Our Dream House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janet Lombard Clements is a fun and entertaining fiction that can be enjoyed by any age and shared together to impart the important message of what is truly important in life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Dream House": a lighthearted and engaging narrative. "Our Dream House" is the creation of published author Janet Lombard Clements, a single parent living on the Westbank side of New Orleans, Louisiana. She has three grown children and five grandsons.

Clements shares, "Petey and Belle and their seven offspring live together in a small house. Petey doesn't earn enough to add on enlargements to the house. He'd rather use their money to educate their bunnies.

"The siblings get along extremely well considering that they live in such close quarters.

"Some neighbors look down on the close-knit family, but in spite of this, Petey and Belle taught their bunnies to show love, compassion, trust, and respect for others as well as themselves. These values helped to make up their dream house."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janet Lombard Clements's new book pairs vibrant illustrations with a darling family adventure.

Clements shares in hopes of bringing entertainment and an important lesson to readers from all backgrounds to reflect upon.

Consumers can purchase "Our Dream House" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Our Dream House," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing