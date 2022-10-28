Shirley Collins's newly released "The Gospel with a Twist and more...I Bet You Never Heard It Like This!" is an enjoyable selection of thoughtful writings

"The Gospel with a Twist and more...I Bet You Never Heard It Like This!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Collins is an engaging compilation of writings spanning over three decades that will touch on faith, love, and so much more.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gospel with a Twist and more...I Bet You Never Heard It Like This!": an impactful collection of spiritually charged writings. "The Gospel with a Twist and more...I Bet You Never Heard It Like This!" is the creation of published author Shirley Collins, a native of Louisiana who now resides in Texas. Collins is the youngest of nine siblings and was the first in her family to attend college and receive a degree. Her father, a World War I veteran, worked for the East Carroll Parish Highway Department, and her mother was a housewife who also worked part-time at the school cafeteria. Her family includes five generations that number well over three hundred—9 siblings, 48 grandchildren, 100 great grandchildren, 128 great-great-grandchildren, and 30 great-great-great-grandchildren.

Collins shares, "I Bet You Never Heard It Like This!

"For those who are spiritually inclined and well-versed on quoting scriptures from the Bible, you will be enlightened to hear it from an amusing perspective. For those who think the Bible is dull and boring and have little or no interest in reading it, this book will change your mind!

"The biblical references are included not only to validate the facts but also to ignite your curiosity to examine the full intriguing stories and their miraculous outcomes.

"Then, there's more. The selections will touch every emotion in your being, from deep soul-searching to laughter and tears of joy. It will invite you to reflect on incidents or precious moments in time like hearing a favorite 'love song' that vividly takes you back to a special place or that special someone.

"You will find favorite passages to read over and over again. Occasionally, you will find yourself reciting excerpts, in thought as well as general conversation—the same as you often do with famous lines from prominent movies, such as Forrest Gump, Gone with the Wind, The Color Purple, Tyler Perry's character 'Madea,' etc.

"You will not dare put this book upon the shelf to collect dust. Instead, you will want to keep it by your bedside or at a moment's reach. It will have a lasting impression on all ages, for all occasions, for years to come.

"This 'collection of knowledge' also teaches lessons of trust, faith, and perseverance. In the midst of our trials and tribulations, there will be a time of joy!

"'Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning' (Ps. 30:5 KJV).

"Check out The Gospel with a Twist and allow it to 'explore your mind!'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Collins's new book will empower and inspire as readers reflect on the carefully presented messages within.

Collins shares in hopes of imparting some life lessons on a variety of topics that will challenge, empower, and rejuvenate readers in their spiritual journey.

