Carl Fout's newly released "Rhoda" is an enjoyable short story that explores the miracle of Peter's release from prison and the woman who first spread the holy news

"Rhoda" from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Fout is charming novella that brings readers to the days of the beginning of Christ's church when Peter and John Mark finally meet after Peter's imprisonment.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rhoda": a thoughtful fictional account of the lead up to the book of Mark. "Rhoda" is the creation of published author Carl Fout, an eighty-five-year-old retiree from the United States Army and the Federal Prison Service at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Kentucky. He is recently married to Mrs. Jean Johnson of Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He is the father of three children: Amy, Carl, and Jon. Fout was a member for forty years of the Russell Christian Church in Russell, Kentucky, where he served as an elder and adult Sunday school teacher. Presently, he is a member of the Searchers Sunday school class and a volunteer in the Helping Thru Him program at the Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky

Fout shares, "When Peter is released from his chains in prison by an angel of the Lord, he goes to the house of Mary the mother of John Mark. When he knocks on the door, someone named Rhoda answers the door. When she sees him, she slams the door in his face (Acts 12).

"Who is this Rhoda?

"Why did Peter go to this house?

"Of all the Marys in the Bible, who is this Mary?

"What comes from this meeting of Peter and John Mark?

"This book tells of the possible life and struggles of Rhoda and includes a possible beginning of the book of Mark."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Fout's new book draws from the author's decades of biblical study and passion for the Word of God.

Fout shares in hopes of bringing clarity to a key, but little-known, biblical figure.

