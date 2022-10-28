Marilyn Kay's newly released "The Train of Make-Believe" is a charming children's tale that takes readers on a jovial adventure

"The Train of Make-Believe" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marilyn Kay is an amusing and lighthearted juvenile fiction that reimagines a variety of familiar storybook characters.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Train of Make-Believe": a fun and entertaining adventure with Mother Goose. "The Train of Make-Believe" is the creation of published authors Marilyn Kay.

Marilyn Kay Brooks and Marilyn Kay Pineda share, "The Train of Make-Believe is a whimsical story about Mother Goose and a handful of creative, playful children who take a magical train ride to Grandma's house on the other side of the forest. Ride along with them and meet some of your favorite fairy tale characters. Chug through the twists and turns of the Black Forest. The adventures they encounter will have you laughing, feeling suspenseful, and looking forward to surprises along the way!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Kay's new book will charm readers from the start as they take a wild train ride helping fairy tale characters in need.

The Marilyn Kays bring a creative tale to life through an entertaining narrative and darling illustrated scenes that will captivate the imagination of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "The Train of Make-Believe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Train of Make-Believe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing