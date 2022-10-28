Submit Release
Karen Makofske-Duhaime's newly released "Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies" is a helpful narrative for aiding young readers coping with the loss of a loved one

"Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Makofske-Duhaime is a heartfelt message of comfort for families navigating the grief journey together.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies": an emotionally charged and hopeful work for young readers. "Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies" is the creation of published author Karen Makofske-Duhaime, who has been married for over fifty years. She is a mother of six, including in-laws, a grandmother of six, and a great-grandmother of one.

Makofske-Duhaime shares, "'Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies' hopes to answer children's questions about death. It came to be, seeing the sadness and confusion on little faces when confronted with the death of someone they knew and loved. They can't always grasp why someone dies and what happens afterward. This book aims to help clarify death (and life) in simple easy-to-understand terms.

"The author would suggest to the child that perhaps 'when you were being born, maybe you thought you were dying—and look at you now.'

"'Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies' has also helped older ones better understand death. It is simply the explanation that we just pass from one world to another, and there is no need to be afraid."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Makofske-Duhaime's new book expresses a sense of God's comfort in a way young readers can easily understand.

Makofske-Duhaime shares in hopes of aiding parents, guardians, and educators in helping little ones understand and overcome their grief experience.

Consumers can purchase "Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Life Never Ends; Love Never Dies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

