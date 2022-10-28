Robert Cruz's newly released "The Kingdom Fit" is an engaging parallel between spiritual and physical health and wellbeing

"The Kingdom Fit" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Cruz is an encouraging approach to overall health of body, mind, and spirit that will motivate readers in the pursuit of physical and spiritual growth.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Kingdom Fit": an empowering message of the connection between one's physical and spiritual self. "The Kingdom Fit" is the creation of published author Robert Cruz, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who resides in Las Vegas.

Robert shares, "This book gives the reader a comprehensive foundational understanding of the disciplines that are germane to bodybuilding and faith building. On the face of it, it would seem that these two interests would have nothing in common, but the author reveals just how interconnected they are. In order to succeed in either pursuit, the mindset and determination that is necessary to accomplish the tasks of either goal run parallel.

"The author provides an understanding of body mechanics and nutrition that gives the reader all the information to understand the best ways to build muscle in whatever capacity they desire.

"The same can be said for the individual who is seeking to build their faith. The author also provides an understanding of the Christian faith, and he weaves the truths found in the Word of God into both areas.

"The reader will be amazed at how the application of these truths can transform not only ones spirit but also ones physical body.

"The Kingdom Fit is full of solid information, truth, and encouragement, which is a great place to start for anyone who has decided to get real with their decision to pursue fitness, whether in body or spirit."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Cruz's new book is a helpful resource for those seeking guidance on the foundational principles needed to achieve one's goals.

Robert shares in hopes of spreading knowledge of faith, health, and commitment to one's wellbeing.

