Ann Michael's newly released "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN" is a powerful discussion of loss, grief, and the lasting impact of suicide

"BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Michael is an emotionally charged and impactful story of one woman's experiences with multiple brushes with suicide.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN": a potent and heart-wrenching journey of grief, resilience, and faith. "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN" is the creation of published author Ann Michael.

Ann Michael shares, "Beautifully Broken was born many years prior to the first words hitting the pages of this book. My experience with suicide started as a child with my mother's suicide attempts and continued with the loss of one of my best friends while I was in college. After that loss, my brother attempted suicide and one of my first true loves took his life, and my father also died from suicide.

"My husband was my strength, and the only way I survived the loss of my father and just a couple years before this book became real, he himself took his own life.

"The journey through loss from suicide is unlike any other loss. There are more layers of grief and more challenges with a suicide than anyone could ever be prepared to face.

"It is my hope that what I have learned and have experienced may help others in facing this horrible type of loss.

"Suicide can be a haunting, and I pray that Beautifully Broken is a way to turn the light into the darkness and lead you through with someone that knows what you are feeling and how to navigate through the dark places."

Ann Michael shares in hopes of aiding others who have found themselves affected by the significant and jarring loss that results from a life-changing experience.

