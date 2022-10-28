MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Change at the helm of Art Basel





Change at the helm of Art Basel: Noah Horowitz appointed CEO

Noah Horowitz has been appointed CEO of Art Basel, succeeding Marc Spiegler, Global Director Art Basel, who has taken the decision to leave MCH Group and explore the next phase of his artworld career.

The Board of Directors and Group Management Team would like to thank Marc Spiegler for his longstanding commitment as head of the leading global platform for contemporary and modern art with shows in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong and now also Paris. At the same time, the MCH Group Board of Directors and Group CEO Florian Faber are pleased to announce the appointment of Noah Horowitz, who held the post of Director Americas from 2015 to 2021.

Noah Horowitz is returning to Art Basel as CEO on November 7, 2022. He joins from Sotheby's where he served as Worldwide Head of Gallery & Private Dealer Services since September 2021. As the outgoing Global Director, Marc Spiegler will hand over the running of the business to Noah Horowitz at this juncture, supporting Noah through year-end, including on the 20th anniversary edition of Art Basel Miami Beach (Dec 1-3). Following this, he will continue in an advisory capacity to Art Basel for the next 6 months.

"Under the leadership of Marc Spiegler, Art Basel has developed into what it is today – one of the most prestigious and valuable brands in the international art market", states Andrea Zappia, President of the Board of Directors of MCH Group. "Our thanks go to Marc for his great personal commitment, his networking in the global world of art and his notable successes in the development of Art Basel."

Andrea Zappia adds: "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I am delighted to be welcoming Noah Horowitz back into the team – We are convinced that Noah's business acumen, digital experience and extensive relationships within the international gallery and collecting community will be instrumental in further developing Art Basel and delivering on the company's ambitious growth plans at its home base as well as internationally.

"We are especially pleased that Noah is returning to Art Basel as the new CEO, further strengthening the MCH Group Management Team as a colleague in future", says Florian Faber, Group CEO. "I already had the opportunity to work with Noah in the past and am confident that with his outstanding expertise in the global world of art, he will successfully lead Art Basel into its next phase. Noah is held in high esteem in the industry, uniting an in-depth understanding of the art market and its players with a lifelong passion for the visual arts, business knowledge and digital transformation. Together with Noah, we will consolidate the position of Art Basel as a globally leading platform for modern and contemporary art and forge ahead with our innovative initiatives."

Florian Faber continues: "Marc Spiegler has done an outstanding job in developing Art Basel over the past fifteen years. The recent premiere of Paris+ by Art Basel and the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of Art Basel Miami Beach are two more highlights in a long and illustrious career. We cannot thank Mark enough and wish him all the best for his future."

Marc Spiegler joined MCH Group in 2007 as Co-Director Art Basel and, since 2012, has been Global Director Art Basel. "Following the successful premiere of Paris+ and with the imminent 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, I am leaving Art Basel on a high note." he says. "Leading the next stage of Art Basel's evolution will take many years and a different set of skills. Having launched new shows in Hong Kong and Paris, staged 43 fairs, and led Art Basel through a global pandemic, it has come time to pass the baton. Fortunately, my friend Noah Horowitz - the perfect person to carry Art Basel forward - will be leading that development. Finally, I would like to thank my incredible team and my colleagues throughout the world for their passion, their commitment, and their dedication in driving patronage to our galleries and their artists."

"I am honored and delighted to be returning to Art Basel in my new role. I would like to thank MCH Group and Florian for their confidence in me as well as Marc for his stewardship over the years", says Noah Horowitz. "The Art Basel team is incredibly committed, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and all the stakeholders of the Art Basel community to lead and evolve the fair as we collectively embark upon a new chapter."

With the departure of Marc Spiegler, the MCH Group Executive Board is to be reduced in size and will comprise two members in future – Florian Faber, Group CEO and Michael Hüsler, Group CFO. The Executive Board is supported by the Group Management Team as the operational management body, with a membership of ten.





About Noah Horowitz

Noah Horowitz is returning to Art Basel as CEO on November 7, 2022, having held the post of Director Americas from 2015 to 2021. Noah joins the organization from Sotheby's where he served as Worldwide Head of Gallery & Private Dealer Services since September 2021. In this capacity, he steered Sotheby's business strategy and relationships with the international dealer community. Previously, he held a four-year tenure as Executive Director of The Armory Show in New York, after directing the first ever online-only fair, VIP Art Fair, from 2010-11. He has a Ph.D. in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art, London, and is the author of Art of the Deal: Contemporary Art in a Global Financial Market (Princeton University Press, 2011). His writings and commentary on art and economics have appeared in publications including The New York Times, Financial Times, Texte zur Kunst and The Art Newspaper, amongst others. Noah is a member of the Manhattan Chapter of Young Presidents Organization, and lives in New York City with his wife, Louise, and children, Sif and Leo.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, Hong Kong, and Paris. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, and the BMW Art Journey. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times.

About MCH Group

MCH Group headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is an internationally operating experience marketing company with a comprehensive services network. It organizes some 30 community platforms in Switzerland and abroad, including Art Basel, Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division with the MCH Global, MC2 and Expomobilia brands offers comprehensive experience marketing solutions. MCH Group also runs Messe Basel and the Congress Center Basel and Messe Zürich. The company has more than 800 permanent employees, approximately half of whom are located in Switzerland and the USA.

