Vaisala's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2023 as follows:

- February 16, 2023: Financial Statement Release 2022
- May 5, 2023: Interim Report January–March 2023
- July 28, 2023: Half Year Financial Report 2023
- October 27, 2023: Interim Report January–September 2023

The Annual Report 2022 will be published at vaisala.com by the end of week 9.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/Vaisala



