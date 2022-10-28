Collagen Market to Reach USD 10.77 Billion By 2030; Raised Demand for Functional Ingredients in Food Products Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Rising technological advancements, and growing R&D expenditure in regenerative medicine propel the collagen market growth during the forecast period. Also, surge in demand for vegan & vegetarian populations is also an opportunity factor for market growth. North America emerged as the largest market for the global collagen market, with a 46.34% share of the market revenue in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global collagen market is expected to grow from USD 6.34 billion in 2022 to USD 10.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Download Report (235+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12969

The rising consumer preferences for protein supplements are anticipated to expand the collagen industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the increasing demand for convenience food and growing acceptance of collagen in the cosmetics & pharmaceutical industries are also helping to propel market growth. However, the stringent rules for animal killing and the insufficient processing technologies in the developing region are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, the growing food processing industry and the rise in per capita income are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global collagen market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/collagen-market-12969

Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the collagen market is driven by increasing demand for nutritional supplements, rising use in personal & sports nutrition products, and the increasing use of collagen in animal feed to raise the protein level in animals are driving factors of the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for collagen in the healthcare sector is the market growth trend. In addition, the raised health awareness and changing lifestyles are the driving factors of the market growth. Further, the rise in the use of collagen supplements in medicinal products, particularly across developing nations, propels market growth. Additionally, the extensive usage of collagen as a bone void filler and its capability to stimulate bone development in cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedics, plastic surgeries, and dentistry are also helping to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of surgeries in soft-tissue enlargement and the new product innovations in synthetically engineered tissue & the design of biomaterials are propelling the market growth during the forecast period.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.15% and market revenue of 2.48 billion.



The dosage segment is divided into capsule, liquid, and powder. In 2022, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.15% and market revenue of 2.48 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing R&D for developing innovative products like vegan collagen.



• In 2022, the gelatin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.17% and market revenue of 1.97 billion.



The product segment is divided into native collagen, gelatin, synthetic collagen, and others. In 2022, the gelatin segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 31.17% and market revenue of 1.97 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of gelatin in numerous collagen products.



• In 2022, the marine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.19% and market revenue of 1.72 billion.



The source segment is divided into porcine, bovine, marine, poultry, and others. In 2022, the marine segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.19% and market revenue of 1.72 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased inclination of customers towards a healthy lifestyle.



• In 2022, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.14% and market revenue of 2.03 billion.



The application segment is divided into nutraceuticals, food & beverage, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. In 2022, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.14% and market revenue of 2.03 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of collagen in the food and beverage sector.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12969



Regional Segment Analysis of the Collagen Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global collagen industry, with a market share of 46.34% and a market value of around 2.93 billion in 2022. North America dominates the collagen market due to the presence of confectionery manufacturers. In addition, the raised business expansion & customer awareness and the increasing demand for purified collagen to manufacture collagen casings for meat are anticipated to drive the market growth in this region. Also, strong healthcare industry and high public expenditure on healthcare are expected to propel the market growth in this region. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 9.04% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to government authorities' high expenditure on industrial & economic development. In addition, the growing consumption of healthcare & cosmetic products is also propelling market growth in this region. Moreover, the ever-increasing preference for health drinks among customers and the increasing consumption of confectionery products are encouraging market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global collagen market are:



• Nitta Gelatin

• Gelita AG

• Weishardt International

• NA Inc.

• Rousselot B.V.

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Collagen Matrix Inc.

• Nippi Collagen NA Inc.

• Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

• CONNOILS LL

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global collagen market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Collagen Market by Dosage:



• Capsule

• Liquid

• Powder



Global Collagen Market by Product:



• Native Collagen

• Gelatin

• Synthetic Collagen

• Others



Global Collagen Market by Source:



• Porcine

• Bovine

• Marine

• Poultry

• Others



Global Collagen Market by Application:



• Nutraceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceuticals



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12969



About the report:



The global collagen market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com