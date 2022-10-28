PRESS RELEASE: Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Receives Star of Oceania Award 2022 – (28 October 2022)

The Stars of Oceania 2022 event honoured the Hon. Minister Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi with a Star of Oceania award on the 17th October 2022 at the Hawaii Conference Center. Hon. Minister Laauli was nominated in recognition of his leadership as a government Minister, affirming Samoa as a preeminent breadfruit nation of the world. The Hon. Minister was not able to attend the Stars of Oceania event in person due to competing parliamentary and Ministerial duties, and was officially presented with the award in his office on the 27th October 2022.

The Star of Oceania is a tri-annual event inaugurated in 2006 by the Pacific Business Center Program (PBCP) organized under the University of Hawaii Office of the Vice President for Research and Innovation. Through the Star of Oceania event, PBCP strives to honor extraordinary individuals, organisations, and institutions for their service and/or organizational contribution to the healing and health of the planet and humanity.

The Samoan government endeavours to continually promote agriculture and food security, and hosted the Samoa Global Summit in 2017 upon which inspired interest globally with investments growing exponentially with global awareness of its amazing gifts.