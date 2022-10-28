Imaging Biomarkers Market - Top 10 Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaging Biomarkers Market size reached $6,642 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A biomarker is a biological molecule found in tissue, blood, or other body fluids, which marks the presence of a normal or an abnormal process, or of a condition or disease. An imaging biomarker is a biologic feature, or biomarker detectable in an image. In medicine, an imaging biomarker is a feature of an image relevant to a patient's diagnosis. Imaging biomarkers (IBs) are vital in the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer and other diseases. Clinical TNM stage, objective response, and left ventricular ejection fraction are all IBs utilized in cancer treatment. Imaging biomarkers are used for the real visualization of medication pharmacodynamics effects and treatment responses. It is essential for ensuring patient safety and determining the efficacy of a treatment. Imaging biomarkers offer non-invasive methods that can be used in both labs and clinics. The rise in illness awareness, greater screening and awareness among patients, and technological breakthroughs such as virtualization of imaging biomarkers and big data technologies and increased service improvements are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North America Imaging Biomarkers Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021, and it is poised to dominate over the period 2022-2027 owing to the growing focus on technological advancements like virtualization of imaging biomarkers, and technologies like Big Data in the region.

The ability to enable the characterization of patient populations to which new drugs reach intended targets is driving the Drug Discovery and Development segment. However, the difficulties in developing reliable imaging biomarkers are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.

In addition, according to the Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures Report, more than 5.8 million persons in America suffered from dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease in 2019, with the majority of patients being over 75 years old, which in turn is contributing to the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Imaging Biomarkers Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Imaging Biomarkers Market Segment Analysis – By Technology: Based on Technology, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2021 for Imaging Biomarkers Market as they are more dynamic and can be adjusted to derive several parameters based on several intrinsic features of tissue, such as T1- and T2 relaxation times, proton density, diffusion, and water-fat fraction. Magnetic Resonance Imaging is a useful diagnostic tool for detecting disorders such as lesions in the spine, cancers, and strokes that affect the blood vessels and brain. The growing focus on developing improved MR image processing techniques to find MR-related biomarkers that are utilized to improve the accuracy of clinical diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is driving the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market. The Computed Tomography segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.2% in the forecast period 2022-2027.

Imaging Biomarkers Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on Application, the Disease Diagnosis segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2021 for Imaging Biomarkers Market. The precision of the measurements in disease diagnosis is influenced by the image acquisition parameters (different centers, vendors, protocols, patient preparation), and image processing methods (computer algorithm, influence of human interaction) are fuelling segment growth. The Drug Discovery and Development segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to their ability to enable the characterization of patient populations to which new drugs reach intended targets. Imaging modalities such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and positron emission tomography offer significant insights into the bioactivity, pharmacokinetics, and dosing of drugs, in addition to supporting registration applications.

Imaging Biomarkers Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, North America Imaging Biomarkers accounted for the 41% revenue share in 2021. The growing awareness of the disease, the increased screening, and the rising advancements are set to drive the growth of the regional market. The increased technological advancements like virtualization of imaging biomarkers, and technologies like Big Data are making way for highly complex imaging techniques. Scientists in the region are exploring more about the structural and functional differences of neurological diseases. Moreover, there has been an increase in biobanks which have helped to address unmet needs in oncology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular disease. An increasing number of research and development activities for improving the effectiveness of neurological Biomarkers are driving the growth of the Imaging Biomarkers Market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the imaging biomarkers industry are:

1. Zionexa

2. ICON Plc

3. BRAINOMIX

4. Median Technologies

5. PI Solutions Group GmbH

