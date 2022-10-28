Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022”, the Li-Ion batteries market is expected to grow from $41.93 billion in 2021 to $48.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market is expected to reach $85.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%. The growth of the lithium-ion batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of Li-Ion batteries market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3875&type=smp

Key Trends In The Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Market

Declining lithium-ion battery prices boosts the sales of lithium-ion batteries. Change in materials technology, manufacturing processes, overhead costs, and huge investments in lithium-ion battery industry contributed to the reduction in lithium-ion battery prices.

Overview Of The Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Market

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices. The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.

Learn more on the global Li-Ion batteries market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lithium-ion-li-ion-batteries-global-market-report

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Power Capacity: 0 to 3000 Mah, 3000 to 10000mAH, 10000 to 60000 Mah, Above 60000mAH

• By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial, Power, Others

• By Component: Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminium foil, Copper foil, Others

• By Type: Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

• By Chemistry: LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO

• By Geography: The global Li-Ion batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as A123 Systems, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Toshiba, BYD, Automotive Energy Supply Corp, Contemporary Amperex Technology, and Johnson Controls.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries market. The market report analyzes and lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries market forecast market size, Li-Ion batteries market growth drivers, lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries market share, Li-Ion batteries market segments, Li-Ion batteries market major players, Li-Ion batteries market growth across geographies, Li-Ion batteries market trends and Li-Ion batteries market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The Li-Ion batteries market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Alkaline Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alkaline-batteries-global-market-report

Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lead-acid-batteries-global-market-report

Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get in touch with us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC