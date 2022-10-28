Insights Into The Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022”, the light emitting diode (LED) market size grew from $61.33 billion in 2021 to $69.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s light emitting diode (LED) market research the market is expected to grow to $96.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The increased government focus on saving energy contributed to the growth of the light emitting diode (LED) market.

Key Trends In The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market

Production of LEDs specifically for horticulture is an emerging trend in the light emitting diode (LED) market. Light plays an important role in promoting the plant’s growth and LEDs have the capability to control the spectrum of the light provided to the plants irrespective of the season. The LED lights used in horticulture not only promotes growth of the fruits and plants but also enhances flavor, color and yields in a shorter time.

Overview Of The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market

The light emitting diode (LED) market consists of sales of light emitting diode (LED) and related services. It is widely used in backlighting of TV, mobile phones, automotive lighting and display boards. A light emitting diode (LED) emits light as electrical current passes through it. LEDs are very small, consumes less electric power and can emit lights of different colors based on the semiconductor used in it.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: LED Lamps, LED fixtures

• By Technology: Basic LED, High Brightness LED, OLED, Polymer, Ultra violet LED

• By End-user: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global LED market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc., Phillips Lighting Holding, Lumiled holding B.V, Cooper Industries, Virtual Extension, Dialight plc, Zumtobel Group AG, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, LG Innotek, and General Electric Company.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of LED market. The market report analyzes and light emitting diode (LED) market forecast market size, light emitting diode (LED) market market growth drivers, LED market segments, LED market major players, LED market growth across geographies, and LED market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The light emitting diode (LED) market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

