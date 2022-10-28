Insights Into The Global Oil And Gas Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022”, the oil and gas market grew from $6,098.98 billion in 2021 to $7,107.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oil and gas market size is expected to grow to $9,125.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Low interest rates in most developed countries will positively impact the oil and gas industry during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Oil And Gas Market

Major companies in the oil and gas industry are looking into big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decisions making abilities and thus drive profits. The companies in this industry gather huge amounts of raw data relating to the working of refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure through a large number of sensors placed across the oil rig. Using big data analytics, the companies can detect patterns which can allow them to quickly react to unwanted changes or potential defects, thus saving costs. AI allows the companies to take better drilling and operational decisions.

Overview Of The Oil And Gas Market

The oil and gas global market consists of sales of oil and gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake the exploration for, extraction, drilling, and refining, of oil and gas and some of its derivatives. This market does not include petrochemicals.

Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Oil & Gas Upstream Activities, Oil Downstream Products

By Drilling Type: Offshore, Onshore

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Institutions, Others

Subsegments Covered: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services, Oil And Gas Supporting Activities, Refined Petroleum Products, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease

By Geography: The global oil and gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Royal Dutch Shell, BP plc, Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom PAO, Chevron, Iraq Ministry of Oil, PJSC Lukoil, Total SA, and Rosneft.

