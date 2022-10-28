Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate

Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Global Market Report 2022”, the hand sanitizer dispenser market is expected to grow from $84.08 million in 2021 to $96.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s hand sanitizer dispenser market research the market is expected to reach $180.16 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to demand for the usage of hand sanitiser, which is expected to drive the growth of the hand sanitiser dispenser market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market

The launch of a technologically advanced hand sanitiser dispenser is a key trend in the hand sanitiser dispenser market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on developing and launching innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage over the other players and attract a large consumer base.

Overview Of The Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market

The hand sanitiser dispenser market consists of sales of hand sanitiser dispensers by entities (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling hand sanitiser dispensers. A hand sanitiser dispenser is a device used in controlling the amount of gel or spray that is required for immediate use for sanitising hands, and it comes in various forms such as automatic, table-mounted, wall mounted where they can be easily used by the public.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Portable, Fixed

• By Modality: Automatic, Manual

• By Price Point: Standard, Mass

• By Distribution channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global hand sanitizer dispenser market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as American Specialties Inc., Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd., Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd., Hokwang Industries Co Ltd., Walex Products Company Inc., Symmetry, DoctorClean, JVD GROUP, Kingsway Technology, Kutol, NR Hygiene Solutions, STAIETECH LLP, and Sudha AirTech Private Limited.

