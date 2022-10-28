Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate
The Business Research Company's Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2022”, the oil downstream activities market is expected to grow from $2,538.57 billion in 2021 to $2,884.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oil downstream activities market size is expected to reach $4,712.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere.
Key Trends In The Oil Downstream Activities Market
Refineries are increasingly adopting carbon capture and storage techniques to reduce CO2 emission levels in the atmosphere. This technique involves trapping of CO2 at its emission source and transporting it to a different storage location which is actively monitored and measured. This way CO2 is isolated from the atmosphere, thereby reducing emission levels.
Overview Of The Oil Downstream Activities Market
The oil downstream activities global market consists of sales of the post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide post extraction activities for crude oil and natural gas, including refined petroleum products manufacturing and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease manufacturing.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Type: Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing, Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Manufacturing
By Fraction: Light Distillates, Middle Distillates, Heavy Oils
By Application: Crude Petroleum Comprises, Natural Gas Extraction Comprises
Subsegments Covered: Diesel, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Kerosene, Others - Refined Petroleum Products Manufacturing, Asphalt, Other Petroleum Products
By Geography: The oil downstream activities global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, BP Plc, and Chevron.
Oil Downstream Activities Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of oil downstream activities market.
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.
