The Open Banking Market Is Expected To Grow At A High Compound Annual Growth Rate Of 39% Between 2019 - 2021

Open Banking Market Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new market is growing at break-neck speed, with high growth expected to continue from 2021 through to 2031 (CAGR of 24.6%)

Open Banking is an exciting new emergent market sector. Market data for the sector only goes back to 2019, when the distinctive significance of the market and the concomitant rise in revenues were recognized globally by government statistics gatherers and commercial reporting institutions.

Incredibly, global revenues from the Open Banking market have risen from $7.8 Bn in 2019 to $19.5 Bn in 2022 - and global revenues are expected to rise to an astonishing $136.2 Bn by 2031.

The table opposite illustrates how huge the global growth was between 2019 – 2022:

The market enjoyed 36% growth overall in the three years up to 2022, with Western Europe owning the largest market (24%), followed by North America and Asia Pacific, each with 24% of the market.

The biggest growth came from the smaller markets, with Eastern Europe (CAGR 59%), Africa (CAGR 80%) and the latecomer to the market, the Middle East (CAGR 81%), each with a market share of 8%, 4%, and 7%, respectively.

Looking ahead, North America is forecast to take the top spot, with a 29% share by 2026 and a 32% share by 2031, just pipping Asia-Pacific at 30%. Western Europe’s market share has declined sharply and looks set to continue falling from its lead position in 2019, with a 46% share, to only 19% (third place) by 2031.

At the top ten country level, the USA holds a commanding position with a 24% share and £3.65 Bn in revenues in 2021. The UK (9.5%) and China (9.3%) have been slugging it out for second place, with China showing the fastest growth since 2016 and the UK suffering the slowest growth over the same period.

Open banking refers to a system that provides third-party access to financial data through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs). The open banking market consists of sales of open banking services that are used to unite banks, third parties, and technology providers to exchange data easily and securely for the benefit of their consumers. Open banking is a system that allows the bank to develop better personal finance management application programs for third parties to offer new services to their customers. The open banking system gives the incumbent banks the opportunity to partner with fintechs rather than compete with them. Open banking also has the ability to transform the way banks interact with not only fintechs and each other, but also with consumers. The system is set to improve the financial experiences of customers across the globe with fast and secure transactions. Open banking has the potential to increase revenue streams while expanding customer reach for financial institutions. It can also create revenue-sharing ecosystems, where incumbents give customers access to third-party-developed services while profiting from a subscription or referral basis.

The open banking market is segmented into two types:

• Transactional Services - online transaction services which are made by customers on third-party platforms, provided by a professional services firm. The transactional services market consists of sales of open banking services that are used to enable secure interoperability in the banking industry by allowing third-party payment services and other financial service providers to access banking transactions and other data from banks and financial institutions.

• Communicative And Informative Services - refer to communication methods that are utilized by companies to safely and swiftly transmit consumer information from one financial institution to another. These services allow banks and third parties to use software to communicate with customers to solve their queries. The open banking services use information APIs, giving third-party providers the capability to provide customers with a 360° view of their finances across all their accounts.

Major players in the market are:

• Capital One

• HSBC Bank plc

• Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A

• NatWest Group plc

• DBS Bank

• Barclays

• Lloyds Banking Group

• Citigroup

• Banco Santander S.A.

• Credit Agricole

• NCR Corporation

• DemystData

• Figo GmbH

• Finastra

• Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

• MineralTree Inc.

The Open Banking Market Report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides open banking market overviews, analyzes and forecasts open banking market size, share, open banking market players, open banking market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

