Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 36% Rate

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the EV charging stations equipment market is expected to grow from $99.71 billion in 2021 to $140.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market is expected to reach $485.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.3%. National and international legislative policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV) are driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of EV charging stations equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2582&type=smp

Key Trends In The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market

Ultra-quick DC charge stations are trending in the electric vehicle charging stations market. Ultra-quick DC charge helps in supplying direct power of up to 125 KW to the vehicles without any converter. These ultra-quick DC charge stations can charge 80% of the electric supply required for the vehicles within 20 min period. With the increasing demand for EVs, the need for more charging stations is increasing. To cope with the demand and availability of low-energy charging points and to deal with new upcoming EVs that require high power rates for charging, the ultra-quick DC charge station is the solution. There are 3 types of DC fast charging options such as Combined Charging System (CCS), CHAdeMO, and Tesla Supercharger.

Overview Of The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Market

The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market consists of sales of the equipment required in the setup of electric vehicle charging stations. These electric vehicle charging stations are used to recharge the vehicles by connecting to the electricity source.

Learn more on the global EV charging stations equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: AC Charging, DC Charging, Inductive Charging

• By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

• By Charging Type: Level One Charging (120 Volts), Level Two Charging (240 Volts), DC Fast Charging (480 Volts)

• By Geography: The global EV charging stations equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, The New Motion BV, Tesla Motors Inc., ClipperCreekInc., DBT SA, Chargemaster Plc, Engie SA, Fortum Oyj, and Leviton Manufacturing Co.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. The market report gives electric vehicle charging stations equipment market analysis, electric vehicle charging stations equipment global market size, EV charging stations equipment global market growth drivers, EV charging stations equipment global market segments, EV charging stations equipment global market major players, EV charging stations equipment global market growth across geographies, electric vehicle charging stations equipment global market trends and EV charging stations equipment global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The EV charging stations equipment global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-locomotives-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle Fluids Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-fluids-global-market-report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-vehicle-batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get in touch with us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC