Fiber lasers Global Market Estimated To Grow At 12% Rate

The Business Research Company’s Fiber Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Fiber lasers Global Market Report 2022”, the fiber lasers market is expected to grow from $2.97 billion in 2021 to $3.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $5.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12%. The rise in disposable income drives the growth of the automobile and mobile electronics industries which results in the growth of the fiber laser market.

Key Trends In The Fiber lasers Market

New technologies such as high-power fiber laser and diode laser have been introduced in the fiber laser market. With 800 nm wavelength, diode laser has the deepest penetration levels. Another new technology, the blue laser has also been introduced in the market specially targeted for welding purposes. The blue laser has higher power and brightness compared to an ordinary laser. Also, a blue laser does not generate excess heat. These new technologies in fiber laser bring more precision while welding and cutting materials.

Overview Of The Fiber lasers Market

The fiber laser market consists of sales of fiber lasers. Fiber lasers are used for welding, cutting, and other material processing. A fiber integrates beam delivery and laser cavity into a single system inside an optical fiber wherein the beam is generated within the fiber, unlike conventional lasers.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser

• By Application: Marking, Micro Processing, High Power, Fine Processing

• By End Use: Material Processing, Healthcare: Other End Users

• By Geography: The global fiber lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.

