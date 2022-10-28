WILLISTON BARRACKS- DUI REFUSAL, EXCESSIVE SPEED
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A1006973
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10-27-2022 @ 2317 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 @ Severance Road, Colchester
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1 Refusal
2. Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Burim Makolli
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 2317 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 by Severance Road in the town of Colchester after observing a motor vehicle travelling at 71mph in a posted 40mph zone.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Burim Makolli (age 39) of Colchester, VT. The Trooper observed signs of potential impairment from Makolli and conducted a roadside investigation, at the conclusion of which Makolli was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Makolli was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released into the custody of a sober adult. Makolli was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-17-2022 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782