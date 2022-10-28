Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS- DUI REFUSAL, EXCESSIVE SPEED

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1006973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 10-27-2022 @ 2317 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-7 @ Severance Road, Colchester

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1 Refusal

2. Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Burim Makolli                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 27th, 2022 at approximately 2317 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on US Route 7 by Severance Road in the town of Colchester after observing a motor vehicle travelling at 71mph in a posted 40mph zone.

 

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Burim Makolli (age 39) of Colchester, VT. The Trooper observed signs of potential impairment from Makolli and conducted a roadside investigation, at the conclusion of which Makolli was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Makolli was transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing, at the conclusion of which he was released into the custody of a sober adult. Makolli was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-17-2022 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

