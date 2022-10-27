Korea Brand Entertainment Expo 2022 begins in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, October 27 -

HÀ NỘI — The Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2022 (KBEE 2022) is taking place in Hà Nội to promote Việt Nam – South Korea relations through cultural and commercial exchanges.

The two-day event, which opened on Thursday, is organised by the Korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in collaboration with the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad).

The exhibition consists of four main activities: business-matching with trade and investment promotion activities; and experimental programmes with activities such as a home-shopping show for Korean products, a Korean wave make-up demonstration by Korean artists, and a Korean style make-up show.

Korean suppliers are showcasing their products via hundreds of booths at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Center at 91 Trần Hưng Đạo, looking for potential partners through direct trade programmes. The biz-matching programme is a prominent trade activity at the exhibition with the participation of 110 leading Korean enterprises and brands in the fields of cosmetics; beauty equipment; supplemental food, besides beverages; houseware; household appliances; mother and baby clothes; bathroom equipment; electric vehicles of all kinds and spare parts; as well as services related to as hospitals and plastic surgery.

The event also features digital technology and smart education products; cultural products: music, and movies; Korean K-Pop trend products, in addition to hearing aids; fashion eyewear; golf accessories; industrial cleaning chemicals and construction steel pipes.

KOTRA has prepared biz-matching programmes between 110 South Korean businesses and more than 500 buyers from Southeast Asia; of which there are some 450 buyers from Việt Nam and more than 70 from Southeast Asian countries.

Oh YoungJu, South Korean Ambassador to Việt Nam, said that South Korea and Việt Nam officially established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992 and this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The two countries have grown continuously through mutually beneficial economic cooperation and have become important partners. The results of economic cooperation between the two countries have been contributing a lot to the formation of global value chains, she said.

In recent years, the world economy and international brands have faced high uncertainty due to supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At this turning point for the global economy, win-win cooperation between countries is more important than ever. Therefore, Korea and Việt Nam need to further expand economic and cultural exchanges based on the trust that has existed between the two countries in order to achieve sustainable growth, she said.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Minh Vũ, deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, said he hoped South Korean partners will continue to consider Việt Nam a safe destination with more opportunities for cooperation and development in investment, tourism, trade and culture.

Vũ also said that the Vietnamese Government and relevant ministries and branches always accompany South Korean businesses to invest and develop in Việt Nam.

Taking place for the first time in Bangkok in 2010, the Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo has been held in many countries, including France (Paris 2011), Japan (Osaka 2012), UK (London 2013), Việt Nam (HCM City 2017) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai 2018). It is one of the largest events promoting Korean brands and entertainment to global consumers. — VNS