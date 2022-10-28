Most banks expect better business performance in 2022

VIETNAM, October 28 -

HÀ NỘI — A majority of banks expected their business results to continually improve in Q4 2022, helping them gain profit for the whole year.

According to the latest survey on the sentiment of banks for the fourth quarter of 2022 released by the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) recently, 88.3 per cent of banks expected profitability in 2022, which reflects the strong recovery of the economy.

The survey also revealed that 70.4-75.9 per cent of banks expected improved business performance in the fourth quarter and the whole year.

Previously, many banks also announced impressive growth after nine months of 2022.

Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) was the latest bank to announce that it completed more than 90 per cent of the annual plan with consolidated pre-tax profit of VNĐ13.5 trillion, an increase of more than 50 per cent over the same period last year.

With this profit, ACB is currently ranked third in terms of profit among banks that have so far announced business results in the first nine months of 2022, just behind Việt Nam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Commercial Bank (Techcombank) and Joint Stock Commercial Bank Việt Nam Prosperity (VPBank) with pre-tax profit of VNĐ20.8 trillion and VNĐ19.8 trillion, respectively.

Việt Nam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) also reported positive business performance in the first nine months of 2022 with a total revenue of more than VNĐ13.3 trillion, up by 29 per cent year-on-year (yoy), and a non-interest income of more than VNĐ2.4 trillion, contributing 17 per cent to the bank’s total operating income. Thanks to the good control of operating costs, VIB gained more than VNĐ7.8 trillion of pre-tax profit in the period, up by 46 per cent yoy, and its return on equity ratio (ROE) was 30 per cent, among the market leaders.

Nguyễn Đức Thạch Diễm, general director of Saigon Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank), said when the SBV has implemented monetary tightening policies, Sacombank has applied measures to ensure safe, effective and stable activities. As a result, Sacombank’s pre-tax profit in the first nine months of 2022 reached VNĐ4.44 trillion, completing 84.1 per cent of the yearly plan, and its mobilisation and lending scale both grew positively.

The total bad debts and outstanding assets recovered and handled by Sacombank were more than VNĐ14.7 trillion, helping the bank significantly reduce financial pressure. Therefore, Sacombank’s accumulated net interest income in the first three quarters of 2022 increased by 17.3 per cent. The bank’s service income also grew by 82.3 per cent from the segment of insurance distribution, while the foreign exchange trading also rose by 44.6 per cent year-on-year. Thanks to that, the non-credit income recorded a contribution of nearly 40 per cent of Sacombank’ total income.

The preliminary business results of many other commercial banks in the first nine months of 2022 also showed positive numbers such as Tiên Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank) with a pre-tax profit of VNĐ5.92 trillion, up nearly 35 per cent year-on-year; Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) with VNĐ9.03 trillion, up 79 per cent; and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) with VNĐ4.01 trillion, up 58.7 per cent. — VNS