Taste of Thai promotion opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 27 -

HCM CITY — The ‘Taste of Thai’ promotion began on Thursday at MM Mega Market An Phú with more than 2,000 high-quality imported Thai items on sale.

To run until November 9, the promotions include Buy more Save more, Buy 2 Get 1 and discounts of up to 30 per cent.

Customers can also participate in food tasting during weekends to experience Thai dishes like mango sticky rice, Pad Thai and Thai salad.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Thai consul general in HCM City, said the event is a great opportunity for MM Mega Market customers to explore Thailand’s unique and diverse culinary culture.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the trend of healthy living has gained significant attention. The Taste of Thai event today is in response to the trend and seeks to provide Vietnamese consumers with easier access to healthy, high-quality and sustainable food and beverage items and ingredients.”

As a “quality Thai investor” and major retailer in Việt Nam, MM Mega Market is not only promoting Thai products and services, but also making a significant contribution to increasing bilateral trade to US$25 billion by 2025 as committed by the two countries’ leaders, she said.

Bruno Jousselin, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said Thailand has long been Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and the eighth largest foreign investor with $19.5 billion trade in 2021 and more than 600 investment projects.

“Proudly participating in this progress, MM strives to play the role of a cultural and food supply-chain connector between Việt Nam and Thailand.

“One of our long-term business strategies since 2019 is to facilitate exports particularly to Thailand. So we continuously promote high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products to our corporate network in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.” —VNS