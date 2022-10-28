CPV Food Bình Phước exports first batch of processed chicken to Japan

VIETNAM, October 28 - HÀ NỘI — CPV Food Bình Phước under CP Việt Nam Co Ltd has exported its first batch of processed chicken to Japan.

This is a batch of processed chicken exclusively for the Japanese market.

This batch has a volume of 33.6 tonnes, co-developed with Itochu Corporation as a business alliance partner of CPV.

This whole batch of chickens is produced at a complex of modern chicken processing and breeding factories for export at Becamex Bình Phước Industrial Park (Minh Thành Commune, Chơn Thành Town, Bình Phước Province).

To export to Japan, CPV Food committed 100 per cent traceability of the entire supply chain from feed ingredients to product processing.

The company also committed to implementing world-class best practice standards such as environment and animal welfare, meeting all the strict criteria of Japan and other importing countries.

According to the Department of Animal Health, a total of seven countries and territories including Japan, Hong Kong (China), Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan by this month have accepted and allowed the import of Vietnamese processed chicken.

On average, Việt Nam exports about 4,500 tonnes of processed chicken to other countries each year. — VNS