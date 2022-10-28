Vietnam Motor Show 2022 opens

VIETNAM, October 28 -

HCM CITY — New cars from 14 leading brands are being introduced at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 which officially kicked off at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City on Wednesday.

The exhibition, which takes place from October 26th to October 30th, is expected to attract thousands of visitors after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the theme “Drive Over The Challenges”, Vietnam Motor Show 2022 showcases the spirit of the attending brands in overcoming difficulties and turning challenges into opportunities with a view to offering consumers the best products.

“After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 which leaves us a lot of difficulties and challenges, Vietnam Motor Show 2022 will return with a larger scale than previous years to prove that it is undoubtedly the most anticipated specialised event of the year where consumers and car enthusiasts seize the opportunity to watch outstanding car models with leading advanced technology, thus helping them to find the most suitable car,” VAMA Chairman Brad Kelly said at the opening ceremony.

Vietnam Motor Show 2022 features 14 brands including Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo, who are displaying a combined 120 models.

In addition to popular models to be displayed, many new cars and concept cars are being launched such as Audi e-tron 50 SUV quattro, Brabus G800, Morgan Plus Six, Honda Civic TypeR 7th generation, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Lexus LF-Z electrified concept, the all-new electric flagship of Mercedes-EQ–EQS, MG Marvel R and all-new MG4, the all-new Subaru WRX and WRX Wagon, the Subaru’s 6th-generation outback, the Subaru’s 2nd-generation BRZ, the new Subaru Forester, CKD Veloz Cross, Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Touareg, and the Volvo XC90 Recharge Ultimate.

Mercedes-Benz brings 17 high-class luxury cars so visitors can experience a full and diverse product range, including many special models such as Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes-Maybach S-class.

In particular, Mercedes-Benz Vietnam will launch EQS, the main product in its luxury electric car segment.

Joining the Vietnam Motor Show for the first time this year, MG Vietnam introduces four products, including two electric cars representing the future of MG, namely MG Marvel R, the all-new MG4; and two popular vehicles in Vietnamese market, the all-new MG5 and MG ZS.

This year's Vietnam Motor Show can be considered the largest-scale version of the show so far with a total area of up to 40,000sq.m consisting of a nearly 20,000sq.m indoor display area.

The novelty of this year's exhibition lies in the participation of more than 200 booths of supporting industry firms and other means of transport such as trucks from VEAM, Honda Bigbike, electric motorbike from Dat Bike and Dcar limousine.

Another special feature is the presence of various trending vehicles such as the Parker yacht from Yachting Vietnam and the personal air vehicle Airlios.

Moreover, Vietnam Motor Show this year promotes special performances and experiences such as Jeep's off-road driving experience, Subaru Russ Swift Stunt Show 2022 and Subaru Advanced Technology Drive (SATD).

Along with enjoying those performances, visitors can also experience Augmented Reality (AR) technology and other interactive games. — VNS