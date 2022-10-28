/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR REPORTS FATAL ACCIDENT AT ITY MINE

IN CÔTE D’IVOIRE

London, 28 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is saddened to report that a contractor colleague passed away yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in an incident that occurred during blasting activities at the Ity mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

The health, safety and welfare of our colleagues are our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this news. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to his family, colleagues and friends.

Endeavour will conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the incident and will work closely with the relevant local authorities. Processing activities continued while mining operations were temporarily halted on site, and all operations have now resumed.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

Endeavour is listed on the London and the Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment