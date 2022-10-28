Cartilage Repair Market Size Garner to Reach $2,195 Million by 2025 | CAGR of 15.0%

Cartilage repair market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cartilage Repair Market by Modality, Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global market was valued at $713 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,195 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Collagen Solutions LLP, and Histogenics Corporation.

The cartilage repair market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as increase in obesity & sedentary lifestyle among the population, rise in elderly population, and upsurge in prevalence of arthritis globally. However, high costs associated with cartilage repair procedures and unclear regulatory scenario are the key factors that are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging markets such as India and China are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

By modality, chondroplasty & microfracture accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global cartilage repair market in 2017. In terms of application, the knee segment garnered nearly half of the market share in 2017, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to surge in prevalence of knee osteoarthritis globally.

Among end users, hospitals & clinics generated the highest revenue in 2017, due to different factors such as availability of different treatment options (chondroplasty, osteochondral autograft transplantation, and others) under one roof, palliative care, and diagnosis. By region, North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global market in 2017.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Hyaline cartilage occupied nearly two-thirds share of in the cartilage repair market in 2017.

• Knee application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• North America accounted for more than one-third share of the global cartilage repair market in 2017.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

