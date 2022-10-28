Global Microwave Ovens Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2022”, the microwave ovens market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.5 billion in 2021 to $42.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The microwave ovens market is expected to grow to $46.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.30%. The increasing demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food owing to busy lifestyles is expected to drive the microwave ovens market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Microwave Ovens Market

Companies in the household cooking appliance market are increasingly launching technologically-advanced multi-functional ovens to cater to the rising demand for multi-functional appliances with additional benefits. These multi-functional ovens use a wide range of methods to provide customized and easy cooking. These ovens use devices to guide and instruct users in the process of cooking. Apart from these, they also come with catalytic and pyrolytic self-cleaning functions. The catalytic self-cleaning feature allows the use of special chemical installed liners to absorb grease, while the pyrolytic self-cleaning function of these ovens allows them to clean the dirt and grease using high temperatures.

Overview Of The Microwave Ovens Market

The microwave ovens market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out the design, manufacturing, and sales of microwave ovens. The market includes sales of electric ovens that cook food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range.

Microwave Ovens Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Grill, Solo, Convection

• By Application: Commercial, Household

• By Structure: Counter Top, Built-In

• By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channel

• By Geography: The global microwave ovens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, Electrolux AB, Alto-Shaam Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Dongbu Daewoo Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, SMEG, and Haier Group Corporation.

