Insights Into The Global Washing Machines Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022”, the washing machines market size is predicted to reach a value of $73.31 billion in 2021 to $75.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The washing machines market share is expected to grow to $89.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.20%. Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the washing machine market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Washing Machines Market

Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.

Overview Of The Washing Machines Market

The washing machine market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of washing machines. The market consists of sales of washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts.

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Washing Machines Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others

• By Product: Automatic, Semi-automatic, Dryers

• By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales

• By Technology: Top Load, Front Load

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global washing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, and IFB.

