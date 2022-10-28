Global Electric Generators Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electric Generators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Electric Generators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Generators Global Market Report 2022”, the electric generators market growth is predicted to reach a value of $26.15 billion in 2021 to $26.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The electric generators market is expected to grow to $27.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.70%. Increasing demand from several industries such as mining, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals is expected to contribute to the growth of the generator manufacturing market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Electric Generators Market

Government initiatives to promote building and maintaining a robust energy infrastructure will drive the demand for power generation systems which in turn is expected to restrain the market for generators in the forecast period. The worldwide pipeline power generation projects are valued US$4.46 trillion in 2019. As of 2019, Asia-Pacific was the leading region with $1.99 trillion worth of investments in pipeline power generation construction projects, followed by the Middle East and Africa with $960 billion each.

Overview Of The Electric Generators Market

The electric generator manufacturing market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of electric generators. The market also consists of sales of generators which are machines that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy for applications in external circuits. A generator uses mechanical energy such as steam, gas, water to convert it into electrical energy for uninterrupted power supply.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Gas Generator, Diesel Generator, CKD Generator

• By Capacity: Below 75kva, 75-375 kva, 375-750 kva, Above 750 kva

• By Application: Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous

• By End User: Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others

• By Geography: The global electric generators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., FG Wilson, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Rolls-Royce, Wärtsilä, Yanmar Co. Ltd., and Briggs & Stratton.

