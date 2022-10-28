Insights Into The Global Ice Boxes Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022”, the ice boxes market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.33 billion in 2021 to $0.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ice boxes market growth is expected to increase to $0.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.90%. The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping and caravanning is driving the ice boxes market growth.

Key Trends In The Ice Boxes Market

Ice box manufacturers are investing in the development and manufacture of collapsible and foldable coolers to minimize the space occupied. These coolers are made using insulated canvas with heat welded seams to prevent leakage. When not in use, these coolers can be folded for easy storage. Some of the company’s manufacturing collapsible and foldable coolers include Coleman, AO Coolers, Columbia.

Overview Of The Ice Boxes Market

The ice boxes market includes sales of insulated chests or boxes used for cooling and preserving food. These are often used for picnics, holidays, and vacations, and in places with hot weather conditions. These boxes are also used to carry cold groceries.

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Product: Inflatable Coolers, Marine Coolers, Soft-Sided Coolers, Standard Ice Chests

• By Application: Camping, Medical, Military cooler

• By End Use: Household, Commercial, Industrial

• By Type Of Material: Metal Coolers, Plastic Coolers, Fabric Coolers

• By Geography: The global ice boxes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Rubbermaid, Grizzly, Engel, Bison Coolers, ORCA, Pelican, Polar Bear Coolers, and YETI.

Ice Boxes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ice boxes global market.

