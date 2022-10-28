Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,241 in the last 365 days.

laWow Announces to Voters - Search Political Candidate Names Ahead of the Upcoming Midterm Elections on laWow.Org

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, voters have access to search "Political Candidate Names" ahead of the upcoming midterm elections to find lawsuits and/or public information containing the candidate's name you search on laWow.

A search on laWow.Org for "Midterm Election" returns over 84 results for both the Congressional Senate and House Races

laWow's goal is to empower voters across the country by providing a free resource to anyone who wants to search public records on laWow to get additional information about candidates before the ballots are tallied on November 8th.

A search on laWow.Org for "Midterm Election" returns over 84 results for both the Congressional Senate and House Races.

laWow is a public utility designed to democratize public information. laWow.Orgthe first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, was launched this year. Anyone can search words and/or phrases and find results matching their search. laWow is a platform used by journalists for news, stock investors for companies, researchers for data, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion.

Media Contact:

Kaylee Chen
info@laWow.Org
kchen@laWow.Org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lawow-announces-to-voters---search-political-candidate-names-ahead-of-the-upcoming-midterm-elections-on-lawoworg-301661941.html

SOURCE laWow

You just read:

laWow Announces to Voters - Search Political Candidate Names Ahead of the Upcoming Midterm Elections on laWow.Org

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.