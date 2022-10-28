Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 28, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Winnipeg, Manitoba


Private meetings.


The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians.


12:20 p.m.     

The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an armchair discussion at the Triennial Congress of Ukrainian Canadians with Roman Waschuk.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:00 p.m.
  • Media must register by contacting Orest Zakydalsky at media@ucc.ca.


This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c3475.html

