Behavioral Health Market Grow to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 4.7%

Behavioral health market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioral health market was estimated at $41.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $66.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the behavioral health market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Strategic Behavioral Health LLC

• Ascension

• Behavioral Health Services Inc.

• Caretech Holdings PLC

• Behavioral Health Network Inc.

• Civitas Solutions Inc.

• Core Solutions Inc.

• Acadia Healthcare

• Elevance Health

• Centene Corporation

• North Spring Behavioral Healthcare

• Oracle Corporation

• Promises Behavioral Health

• Pyramid Healthcare Inc.

• Bright Harbor Healthcare

• Universal Health Services Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The behavioral health centers were severely hit by the pandemic norms and the patients who were taking the treatment or the ones who were going to join the service centers were seen avoid the visits due to the obvious fear of the infection.

• However, with the growing prevalence of behavioral issues among individuals the market managed to get back on track soon.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲

The global behavioral health market is analyzed across disorder, service, age group, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on disorder, the substance abuse disorder segment held around three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The eating disorders segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on service, the inpatient hospital treatment services segment held more than two-fifths of the global behavioral health market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The emergency mental health services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the adult segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The pediatric and geriatric segments are also covered through the report.

