Arrest Made in a Homicide: Intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:19 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female, inside of a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 38-year-old Sophia Johnson, of Fort Washington, MD.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, 39 year-old Ariel Cooper, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were inside of the same vehicle when the offense occurred and that they were known to each other.

